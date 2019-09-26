Doctor Caitlin Clark awarded Everyday Hero Award

A doctor from Saint Vincent Hospital is honored today for her leadership and hard work ethic.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Medical Society presented Doctor Caitlin Clark with the Everyday Hero Award.

Doctor Clark decided to take on a new challenge of leading the residency program where she had once been a trainee.

She is now entering her third year as Program Director of the Saint Vincent Family Practice Residency Program.

Doctor Clark’s colleague nominated her for this award.

“I’m able to accomplish what I accomplish on a daily basis because of who works with me and my team, both in the office seeing patients, as well as in the education aspect of my job,” said Doctor Caitlin Clark.

Doctor Clark says when she is not working in the hospital, she is devoted to her family.