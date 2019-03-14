Doctor from Cleveland Clinic shares advice for allergy sufferers Video

For many parts of the country, it may seem like warm weather is light-years away. But, if you're one of more than 50 million Americans who suffers from allergies, now is the time to start fighting them.

Allergies can leave some people so miserable that they feel less productive at school and work, or find themselves unable to take part in activities. People who suffer from tree and grass allergies typically have symptoms similar to the common cold. But, those symptoms don't disappear like normal cold symptoms do.

Itchy eyes, throat, and ears are signs of allergy symptoms, especially if they happen at the same time every year.

Dr. Sandra Hong of Cleveland Clinic says, “Once we get into the pollen time, it’s all about protection. So, at that point in time, it might be cool out, but we still ask you to keep your windows closed, so that you can keep the pollens outside. In addition to it, run the air conditioning or the heat in your car; recirculate the air.”

To treat symptoms, there are a number of over-the-counter solutions that can help, such as saline sprays, nasal steroids, and antihistamines.