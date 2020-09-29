Doctors recommend flu shots for children over six months

Doctors across the board want to make sure kids are vaccinated.

Doctors say getting a flu shot is important to help reduce the number of hospitalizations this fall and winter to prevent overwhelming our health care system, which is already dealing with COVID-19.

Dr. Frank Esper, with Cleveland Clinic Children’s, says children under the age of two are most at risk for the flu, but it can also infect healthy kids of any age.

“Just because your child is learning remotely doesn’t mean influenza is moving remotely. It is also still out in the community. It’s not just in the schools, it’s in stores, at parks and individuals around you,” said Dr. Frank Esper, Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Esper says children ages six months and older should also get a flu vaccine.