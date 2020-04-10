Doctors urging importance of staying home during pandemic

Doctors are urging people to stay home to prevent a surge of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Dr. Chris Clark, the president of Saint Vincent Hospital, says we need to continue to stay the course of social distancing. Families also need to stay home during the Easter holiday.

Dr. Clark says that if people do not go out, it gives doctors a better opportunity to control the pandemic. It takes just one person to spread the highly contagious disease.

“One person can spread it to two people, and then those newly infected people can spread it to two more people. Each exponentially getting more and more of how many are affected by this.” Dr. Clark said.

Highmark Health with the Allegheny Health Network are promoting a “Stay at Home” campaign to spread the message of social distancing.