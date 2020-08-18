Doctors warn about upcoming flu season with the ongoing pandemic

Doctors are warning that as we fight a new virus, we can’t forget an old enemy- the flu.

They say this may be the most important fall in years to get vaccinated.

Health experts are saying there is a growing concern with not only the coronavirus, but influenza as well.

They say this winter could be one of the hardest faced with an ongoing pandemic.

“This is probably one of the most important years to be immunized against influenza,” said Melissa lyon, Erie County Department of Health.

Area health experts say they are waiting for the “unknown” when it comes to the flu this fall.

“We’re sure influenza is coming. were sure COVID-19 will still be here. We’ll have to wait and see how that impacts us as disease,” said Lyon.

Director of the Erie County Health Department, Melissa Lyon says the hope is to establish a test that can detect and indicate the flu and the coronavirus at the same time.

“The state is determining how they will recommend how that test will be utilized. It will be interesting to see how this moves forward,” said Lyon.

“We don’t know what to expect. i think logically, we’re concerned that the flu virus is going to reduce your immunity and could potentially make you more susceptible to a bad outcome from COVID,” said Dr. David Hutzel, UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Hutzel says concern is growing. If the winter brings a tough flu season with the on-going pandemic. It could be a danger to patients with underlying respiratory conditions.

Dr. Hutzel says there are some precautionary steps you can take as we move towards the fall, like exercising more, not smoking, and keeping drinking down to a minimum.

Dr. Hutzel adds the best time to get the flu shot would be October.

“We really strongly encourage our patients to get the flu vaccine this fall. Again, I think it’s too early, just wait a couple of more weeks. We’re really going to encourage our patients,” said Hutzel.

Dr. Hutzel saying Hamot is looking at how to make testing the most efficient with a system that is already overwhelmed with COVID-19 testing.