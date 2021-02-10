Local health officials urging caution to residents during winter weather

More snow on the way means more shoveling and cleaning off your car. However, as you’re battling your way through the snow. you are asked to take caution.

Some of the most common injuries this time of year come from shoveling snow, or spending time in frigid temperatures.

Injuries can range from heart attacks to fractures and even amputations brought on from frostbite.

If you must leave your home in severe winter weather conditions, doctors recommend bundling up and exercising caution when shoveling, and to limit the time spent exposed to cold temperatures.

“Lots of snow and lots of ice around, then its fractures of the hip from falls, it’s back-related injuries from shoveling and falling and so on. If it’s a time of more so the extreme temperatures, then it’s exposures we get concerned about as far as the frostbite and the frost nips and the hypothermia that can develop.” said Fred Mirarchi, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at UPMC Hamot.

It’s important to remember to check on your neighbors to see that they’re okay too.