Some of the best dodgeball players were in Erie on March 19. to try to make it to the national stage.

USA Dodgeball held a scouting event at Erie Bank Sports Park.

Men and women’s teams from all over the northern and eastern U.S. competed in the event.

Their hope is to be seen and invited to the Team USA combine.

“For Team USA we really look for dodgeball, we really look for obviously just raw talent but teamwork, sportsmanship,, and just people that can really represent us as an organization and as a sport,” said Jake Mason, USA Dodgeball President.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

In total there were 20 competitive dodgeball teams composed of 100 players.