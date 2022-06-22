Dog owners returning to work has put a strain on their four legged friends.

Pandemic puppies are dogs that families have adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic when many people were working and learning from home.

Now that things are returning back to normal, local trainers and shelters are saying that these dogs are having a tough time adjusting.

Unfortunately this is something that dog trainers and shelters are saying they have seen an increase of.

“They don’t like it when you first leave,” said Melanie Titzel, Dog Owner.

Melanie Titzel has two dogs of her own, but she said that her five-month-old golden doodle suffers from separation anxiety.

“I have long days. I set them up at home with a little cottage and a doggy door so they can go outside, but when I do leave for work they don’t particularly like it,” said Titzel.

Local dog trainers said that they have seen more dogs suffering from separation anxiety now that their owners are returning to a more normal, pre-pandemic schedule.

“Dogs love a structured day, and that is probably why they have the anxiety because all of a sudden their humans are gone and now what,” said Els Cox, Dog Trainer and Owner of Something Els Dog School.

“He is totally relaxed when I am at home, but when I do leave regardless who I leave him with whether he is alone or with my husband, he is very anxious. He cries for me the whole time,” said Rebecca Zitalone, Dog Owner.

A lot of owners are working with trainers and are trying to help their four legged family member adjust to spending more time at home alone.

Sadly local shelters are seeing a lot of families give up their pets.

“Unfortunately we have seen an uptick of people calling and saying we just don’t have the time that we had when working from home now that we are going back to the office,” said Ruth Thompson, Owner of ANNA Shelter.

Experts say that there are some tips and tricks you can do to help your dog when they are suffering from separation anxiety.

“If they know they are going back to work, start practicing leaving the dog for five seconds or five minutes and see how that goes. Maybe put up a camera to see how the dog is doing,” said Cox.

Trainers are hoping that if you are having some trouble with your dog at home you will give them a call.