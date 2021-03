A dog suffered from minor burns in a house fire on East 19th Street.

Erie City fire crews responded to reports of a fire on East 19th Street Tuesday. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one room.

A resident allegedly had to rescue their dog, who suffered from minor burns and smoke inhalation, but is otherwise unharmed.

An investigation is ongoing as to how the fire started.

