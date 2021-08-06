Dog rescued in Corry on Thursday

The Anna Shelter made another rescue out in Corry on Thursday night.

Members of the shelter were called to the scene by Pennsylvania State Police around 8 p.m. near Stewart Road.

They found a black and white dog that was left with a red blanket and two muzzles on, standing on the side of the rural road.

The director of the Anna Shelter, Ruth Thompson, said he had a collar on, but no tags or microchip, so she named the dog Stewart.

She says he didn’t want to leave the blanket area but was terrified when approached by people.

“I keep thinking like because of that red blanket I just saw somebody go like ‘stay,'” said Thompson. “You know and he was like okay.. And he just waited. I mean the fact that he didn’t run off, I mean, he was sitting there standing on the blanket.”

Thompson asks if you have any information on Stewart or are his previous owner or know his previous owner, call the Anna Shelter.

