Dog swimming advisories expand to 17 locations around Erie County due to harmful algal blooms

It’s a good idea to keep your dog out of the lake waters this weekend as the number of beaches with harmful algal bloom warnings has just about doubled this week.
There are now 17 waterfront areas marked “no swimming for dogs.” That’s up from nine areas posted earlier in the week.
The reason why is an expansion of blue-green algae growing in the water. Blue-green algae is mostly harmless to humans, but can be deadly to dogs.
The following locations around Erie County have dog swimming advisories posted; the first 11 locations are at Presque Isle State Park:
- Sturgeon Bay
- Perry Monument
- Presque Isle Marina
- Niagara Boat Launch
- Ferry Slip
- Beach 2
- Beach 9
- Beach 11
- Vista 3
- Boater’s Beach
- Horeshoe Pond
- Erie Yacht Club
- Lake Cliff (Lawrence Park) Boat Launch
- Shades Beach in Harborcreek Township
- Eaton Reservoir in Greenfield Township
- Smith Reservoir in North East Township
- Grahamville Reservoir in North East Townshi
Visit Beach Sampling Results – Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov) for a real time look at swimming advisories and harmful algal bloom warnings.
