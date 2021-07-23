Dog swimming advisories expand to 17 locations around Erie County due to harmful algal blooms

It’s a good idea to keep your dog out of the lake waters this weekend as the number of beaches with harmful algal bloom warnings has just about doubled this week.

There are now 17 waterfront areas marked “no swimming for dogs.” That’s up from nine areas posted earlier in the week.

The reason why is an expansion of blue-green algae growing in the water. Blue-green algae is mostly harmless to humans, but can be deadly to dogs.

The following locations around Erie County have dog swimming advisories posted; the first 11 locations are at Presque Isle State Park:

Sturgeon Bay

Perry Monument

Presque Isle Marina

Niagara Boat Launch

Ferry Slip

Beach 2

Beach 9

Beach 11

Vista 3

Boater’s Beach

Horeshoe Pond

Erie Yacht Club

Lake Cliff (Lawrence Park) Boat Launch

Shades Beach in Harborcreek Township

Eaton Reservoir in Greenfield Township

Smith Reservoir in North East Township

Grahamville Reservoir in North East Townshi

Visit Beach Sampling Results – Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov) for a real time look at swimming advisories and harmful algal bloom warnings.

