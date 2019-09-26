Dog training program coming to Mercer SCI Veterans Unit

After more than two years of research, advocacy and coalition-building, state Sen. Michele Brooks announces she will unveil a service dog training program at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer (SCI-Mercer).

The program is designed to help veterans in the unit obtain college credit for dog-training while helping veterans living with Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) in the community.

She will be joined by Pittsburgh Steelers great and Purple Heart recipient Rocky Bleier, Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs founder Carol Borden, Deputy Adjutant General Mark Schindler, and other state and prison officials.