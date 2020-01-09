Dogs rescued from Lawrence County home are now up for adoption

A group of rescue dogs get a second chance at finding their forever homes

Eight of the fifteen dogs rescued from a home in Lawrence County over the holidays are now up for adoption. The ANNA Shelter holding a foster to adopt event tonight.

The families will take the dogs home and foster them until their health is back to where it should be. The ANNA Shelter will then formalize the adoption once the animal is deemed healthy. Ruth Thompson says its great to see the dogs bounce back from a terrible situation.

“It’s a great day for these dogs to finally be in a home setting and try to acclimate to being dogs again.” Thompson said.

The ANNA Shelter will continue to accept applications for any of the dogs that weren’t adopted at tonight’s event.