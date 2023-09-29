The Department of Health and Erie School District recently received a $2 million federal grant for student health.

The funding is to be implemented over the course of five years. It’s part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plan to improve student health and academic achievement.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health acting secretary visited East Middle School Friday afternoon to highlight the importance of this program.

“We know that children that are healthy are able to learn better. Children who are well fed are better able to learn. People who live in communities that are supportive of them are better able to learn, and if we want our children to be really successful we need to provide them the whole range of services so they can thrive and be the academic successes that we want them to be,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, acting secretary of the PA Department of Health.

This program is intended to improve the lives of students and families in the City of Erie School District.