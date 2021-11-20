Dohler Cottages in North East go up for auction

A lakefront property that has been hosting families for over 50 years went up for auction on Saturday November 20th.

Dohler Cottages in North East has been auctioned to help clear the property before it becomes a 20 plot real estate development next spring.

The shells of the cottages and all the items inside were auctioned off.

The attorney for the owner of the cottages said that the auction will pay all of the owner’s creditors in full.

“They’re primarily a taxing bodies so the Internal Revenue Service Department of Revenue, Department of Revenue, and Department of Labor, and all of her creditors will be paid in full from this real estate development. It will also enable her to keep her residence,” said Guy Fustine, Attorney for Mary Dohler.

Fustine said that four of the 20 plots of land have been purchased for around $250,000.

