Dohler Cottages in North East up for auction on Saturday

A lakefront property that’s been hosting families for 50+ years is going up for auction.

Dohler Cottages in North East is being auctioned to help clear the property before it becomes a 20 plot real estate development next spring.

The shells of the cottages and all the items inside will be up for auction.

The attorney for the owner of the cottages says this property is one of a kind on Lake Erie.

“I mean, this is one of the only sites in Erie County where you can walk out and put your toe right into the lake. Most of the county, as you know, is up on a bluff. So, it’s an exciting real estate development for that purpose.” said Guy Fustine, Attorney for Mary Dohler.

There still is time to register to take part in the auction that begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

