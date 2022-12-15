The United States Western District of Pennsylvania Department of Justice (DOJ) is reaching out to potential victims relating to the indictment of Erie Coke and a former corporate officer.

An eight-count indictment by a federal grand jury named the now-closed Erie Coke Corporation and Anthony Nearhoof, 41, of Pittsburgh, as the defendants. That indictment alleges they tampered with measurements on heating systems, which emitted contaminants and pollutants into the air.

The DOJ made a statement saying if you believe you are a victim in this case and would like to opt-in to receive case notifications, you can submit a victim impact statement or have any questions answered by contacting them on their website.