Dollar General on Zimmerman Road Robbed

Erie Police are working to figure out who is behind the most recent armed robbery in the city.

This one happening at the Dollar General Store at East 38th Street and Zimmerman Road just before 9 p.m. last night.

Police say they are looking for two suspects who were reportedly armed with guns.

The men are described as two black men who are in their 20’s and both wearing dark face covers.

Police say they have formed a group to figure out of this could be related to another robbery case.

“We are aware of the similarities between the robberies. It is currently an ongoing investigation. We do have a team of investigators assigned to this that are taking a look at these robberies and their similarities,” said Captain Rick Lorah of the Erie Police Department.

Police say the suspects in the Dollar General case were able to get away on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.