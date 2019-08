A domestic dispute late this afternoon led to one man being stabbed.

According to Erie Police, calls came in for the stabbing around four this afternoon in the 1600 block of Cherry Street. A domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend took place with the boyfriend being stabbed in the arm with a kitchen knife.

34-year-old Kelly Harper was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and disorderly conduct. Harper was arraigned on $35,000 bond.