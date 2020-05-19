Live Now
Domestic dispute on East 8th Street leads to stabbing

One man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute.

Erie Police were called to the 500 block of East 8th Street around 6 a.m. this morning.

Upon arrival they found the suspect, 52-year-old Michael Lee Step, screaming at the victim from outside the house.

Once inside, police say the victim had a visible laceration on her left thigh, as well as, bruising on her face. The victim was reportedly then transported to the hospital for treatment.

Step was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

