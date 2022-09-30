(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Corry woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found burglarizing a residence.

The incident occurred at about 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 28. Troopers were dispatched to a home on Route 6 in Wayne Township for a domestic dispute. When troopers arrived, they found that it was actually a burglary.

According to a PSP report, the victim’s ex-girlfriend, a 38-year-old Corry woman, allegedly had broken in through an unlocked rear door.

She now faces charges of burglary and criminal mischief.