Domestic violence advocate riding cross country on her horse stops in Erie

An advocate for people suffering from domestic violence is riding cross country on her horse, and today made a stop in Erie.

Meredith Cherry and her horse Apollo stopped today at SafeNet. Cherry started traveling cross country on horseback in January of 2017.

The pair stops in each state at domestic violence shelters, meeting with staff and survivors.

Cherry is also a survivor and decided to combine her love of horses with her desire to spread awareness about domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is such a huge problem all over the country, and there aren’t nearly enough resources for the people who need it. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of recognition for the resources even when they exist,” said Meredith Cherry, traveling cross country on horseback.

Cherry relies on strangers to provide space to camp with her horse. She also blogs about her journey, so far visiting 28 states.

You can learn more about Meredith Cherry and Apollo at www.centaurride.org.