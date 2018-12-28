Domestic violence and homicides in Erie on the rise, what one lieutenant has to say... Video

The year 2018 in Erie started out with several homicides in different parts of our town which all had domestic issues in common.

It's been a challenging year for both law enforcement and those affected by these murders. As the year comes to an end, the events that stick out the most are the many homicides that took place starting in March of 2018.

Many will agree that one New Year's resolution all of us can focus on would be to have a much more peaceful 2019 in Erie County.

The alarming number of homicides in Erie County in 2018 have raised concern of safety in our community.

Lieutenant Rick Skonieczka of the Millcreek Police Department tells us, "I don't know if it's any type of trend; I think a lot of these types of things are hard to predict. Domestic situations are very emotional when you have family members, intimate partners, or whatever it may be..."

Domestic calls are dangerous, not just for those involved, but also for law enforcement. The first incident of the year happened on March 8th when 31-year-old Amanda Grazioli allegedly died at the hands of her husband.

Director of Court Advocacy, Jamie Stoegerr , says, "incidents like the Pizza Hut shooting and the Grazioli murder shed light on the importance of mental health in our community."

Experts say intimidation, emotional abuse, isolation, and threats are the start of such domestic situations.

Stoegerr adds, "counting, I think, six to eight in a matter of six weeks and that's scary; you don't know why it's happening so much more."

There have now been 20 homicides in the city of Erie which has never been a norm before 2018.

Experts told us that teaching children about mental health and healthy relationships is one way to stop these incidents in the future.