Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Local organization displaying red silhouettes to represent victims of domestic abuse

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local organization is taking it one step further with visual pieces to make people feel heard.

One local organization called SafeNet offers free services to help those experiencing domestic violence.

In an effort to spread awareness, SafeNet workers put displays of red silhouettes at different places throughout Erie to represent victims of domestic abuse.

“Unfortunately, before you know it, you could find yourself in a dangerous situation where you might be fighting for your life,” said Counselor Advocate, SafeNet.

SafeNet provides services for victims of domestic and relationship abuse to get help.

For safety reasons the counselors name is kept private, along with all of the victims that call in.

“Confidentiality is number one. We don’t say anything about anyone who ever calls. We will not confirm nor deny anyone’s existence, but we try to be there for the person and get to know the person,” the counselor advocate said.

According to SafeNet’s website, 1,500 people use the organizations services annually in Erie County.

The Director of Domestic Violence Services at SafeNet says there are resources available for those going through domestic violence.

“We have counselling services, we have hotline counselling services, we can do virtual counselling, we also assist with emergency shelter,” said Robyn Young, Director of Domestic Violence Services, SafeNet.

Young says the age group that calls the most are those aged 20 to 28.

“They’re not as experienced at how to negotiate relationships and there’s a lot of alcohol use and while alcohol does not cause domestic violence it can make it more lethal,” said Young.

This Friday you can participate in Painting with a Purpose.

If you or someone you know is going through a domestic abuse relationship, visit SafeNet’s website for more information on getting help.

