A well-known Erie restaurant is for sale. The owners of Dominick’s Diner-Eatery are selling the property.

Dominick’s on East 12th Street is now for sale. It’s a restaurant that has been in Erie for more than 50 years.

Several customers say they’ve visited Dominick’s practically their entire lives and are disappointed to hear the business is for sale.

One regular customer says she’s been visiting Dominick’s for 40 years and would like to see it stay a restaurant.

“I would like that very much if somebody that’s around was to buy it, and I know they’ll come in and put their own touch on it,” said Jacqueline Dorsey. “But at least to me it will still be Dominick’s. I know they’ll probably change the name and all of that, but it’ll never be anything else to me but Dominick’s.”

