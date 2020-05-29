Dominick’s Diner struggles from loss of sales due to pandemic

Dominick’s Diner could soon become a victim to COVID-19.

The diner posting on social media that the crisis has made operations extremely difficult.

Since the pandemic, Tony Ferraro, the owner of Dominick’s says that they are not making 20% of their average sales. The 63-year old diner does not have set plan to close just yet. But, says they could stay afloat with the help of the community.

“It’s been a tough go at it. Like a lot of other businesses, we’re at that breaking point where it’s been too long. A lot of places didn’t recover from it and a lot of them aren’t going to recover from it if they’re going to stay open.” Ferraro said.

Ferraro says that he will await his final decision to close or not depending on if Governor Wolf opens inside dining in the next week or two.