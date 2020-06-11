Dominick’s struggling to keep restaurant doors open

While outdoor seating has helped some businesses bounce back, others say it is creating another road block.

One of the owners of Dominick’s explaining that because she can’t have outdoor seating this has taken another hit on her business because people want to go enjoy their meal somewhere else.

On May 28th, the company announced that have faced many struggles due to COVID-19 and don’t know if they can keep their doors open.

“At this point in time, the bills are far greater than what we are bringing in, in revenue. We just don’t know how much longer. We are holding on just praying for a miracle. At this point in time, we literally, probably think we are days away.” said Tina Ferraro, co-owner of Dominick’s Diner-Eatery.

The local restaurant is hoping to get some form of grant money to help keep the doors open.