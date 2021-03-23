Don Jon Shipbuilding sees successful season as big ships leave docks for Lake Erie

There’s a sure sign of spring taking place on Erie’s waterfront this week as the big ships leave their winter dockings and head out to the open water of Lake Erie.

The 1,000 foot Misabi Miner, the latest ship to get back to work after docking for safe port and repairs over the winter months.

Executives with Don Jon Shipbuilding didn’t know how the pandemic would affect business this year.

It turns out that the repairs to five ships proved to be better than expected.

“We were expecting to have I guess a less successful year with less work being turned on, but the owners recognized that there’s a rebound coming and it was actually one of our more productive years in terms of scope of work,” said Rick Hammer, General Manager of Don Jon Shipbuilding.

The last of the big ships should be out of Erie for the year by next week.