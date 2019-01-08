Donate a prom dress or accessories to Erie's Cinderella Project and help a girl's dream come true
For four years, Erie's 'Cinderella Project' has been giving young girls the dresses of their dreams for free.
Each year, high school students are able to go to prom with a dress of their choice. The Cinderella Project collects gowns for almost a year.
If you would like to donate a prom dress, shoes, or accessories, the Cinderella project has a drop-off location at the Bourbon Barrel Wednesday through Saturday, 5-9pm.
Erin Bridgen of the Cinderella Project tells us, "it's amazing; without the organization... We have a lot of girls who wouldn't be able to afford that experience. "
The Cinderella Project helps more than 100 high schoolers each year.
