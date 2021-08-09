Donate to your favorite nonprofit Tuesday during Erie Gives Day 2021

We are less than 24 hours away from the 11th annual Erie Gives Day.

The Erie Community Foundation is gearing up to meet the need of 400 local nonprofits.

Erie Gives Day is where everyone can give a gift of $25 or more to any local nonprofit in the area. Along with a day filled with donations, there will also be a food truck at the Erie Community Foundation.

The president of the Erie Community Foundation says the day-long fundraiser benefits all nonprofits, especially the smaller ones.

“For many of the smaller ones, this is the only opportunity they have because they don’t have the ability to hire a fundraiser, so it makes a real difference to nonprofits across our community,” Susannah Weis Frieon, President & CEO, Erie Community Foundation.

The fundraiser will take place Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Checks will be accepted on Monday, August 9. The online event will take place Tuesday. The minimum gift is $25.

Visit www.eriegives.org for more information and to donate online on Erie Gives Day.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists