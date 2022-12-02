It’s not too late to contribute to Toys for Tots.

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is hosting its Stuff the Bus fundraiser until 7 p.m. Friday.

The fifth annual Stuff the Bus event is benefiting Toys for Tots of Erie County. They are asking supporters to donate new, unwrapped, non-violent toys.

The fundraiser is taking place in the parking lot near Primanti Bros. at the Millcreek Mall in Erie.

EMTA representatives say giving back to the community is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

“To benefit all of the children in our area that didn’t have the opportunity or might not have the opportunity to celebrate the holidays the way they’d like too. So we’re really excited to be out here collecting donations for the community,” said Sarah Morrison, director of marketing and PR, EMTA.

That event started at 11 a.m. Friday, and dozens of supporters have donated toys for children in our area.