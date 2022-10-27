The same group bringing tiny homes for veterans to Erie is helping another company donate needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the area.

On Thursday, 24 pallets of various PPE was donated by Ocean State Job Lot, a company out of Rhode Island.

The truck dropped off the PPE at the Erie Sports Center where the Erie Veterans Affairs and Erie Public School representatives will be able to pick up what they need.

“As winter comes, more and more things cost more money. In schools, you have a couple of storms, schools can be out of a budget. So with this right here, and with Ocean State Job Lot’s cooperation, it will hopefully offset some of that,” said Brian Gates, founder, Bookwell Travel.

Gates, who also is organizing the Freedom Village at the Erie Sports Center, says those homes for veterans will be done by next April or May.