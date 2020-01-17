Donating luggage for children in foster care

People share all sorts of things on social media from trends to personal interests to social movements. Over the past couple weeks, you may have seen people sharing posts on Facebook about.

Donating your used luggage to foster care organizations instead of throwing them out or donating them to Goodwill or Salvation Army. Children entering the foster care system often don’t have anything to move their belongings in, other than black trash bags. This can lower their self-esteem but there is a solution… simply having a piece of luggage.

“The last that we want, we don’t want our kids to feel like they are un-deserving and they are cause its a trash bag, garbage and not wanted because they already feel like that they already feel not wanted coming into foster care. So, we want to provide every child with luggage to be able to move their belongings.” said Kelly Quinn, coordinator of the Bair Foundation.

