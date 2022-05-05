Medical equipment, supplies, food and clothing, the donations keep coming in at the Erie for Ukraine warehouse on W. 20th Street.

Officials said they thought Saturday, May 7 would be their last day to accept donations.

“It was just so amazing to see. We thought things would be winding down, but people brought a lot. My pastors and our team sat down and we were like ‘Well, we want to keep going,'” said Andrii Malin, Erie for Ukraine.

Malin said the outpouring, all the love and compassion for Ukraine, is amazing.

“We are just speechless and we just want to keep going. We are all kind of busy and there is so much time that we put into this and we have to put our things on hold in our lives to maintain and run the donation center,” Malin said.

Malin said that as much as people keep on donating, they will be open Saturdays at the warehouse.

The relationship with Logistics Plus really helps with the process of getting the donations to the people that need them. Logistics Plus is using its connections to get the goods to Ukraine.

“We have also gotten about seven containers that should be leaving this week from various donations over there, into Poland then into Ukraine. We have raised almost $1 million so far. We have gotten support from all over the community and the world,” said Jim Berlin, Logistics Plus CEO.

Berlin added since they know the “Tricks of the Trade” they can get donations moved very quickly.

Malin said the warehouse on W. 20th Street will be open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.