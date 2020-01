Donations continued today at one Erie area Wendy’s restaurant.

This comes after hundreds lined up for hours to contribute to a fund for the Alexander Cavanah family on Wednesday.

Traffic was backed up Wednesday as motorists came to honor the 22-year-old restaurant manager gunned down in an attempted robbery on Saturday.

The Wendy’s restaurant in Edinboro will be matching all proceeds from yesterday’s donations, however, the franchise has decided not to release the amount of money donated.