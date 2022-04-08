Erie For Ukraine and other local organizations continued to collect and send donations overseas, shipping money and goods to Erie’s sister city in Poland.

One Logistics Plus representative said several of their employees from their office in Ukraine are now safe in Poland.

The Senior Vice President of Logistics Plus visited the employees in Poland. They evacuated Ukraine when Russia invaded the country. She said there are still some Logistics Plus employees in Ukraine who had to stay to fight.

She said employees and other Ukrainian refugees are grateful for the Erie community’s support. The donations that different organizations are shipping are going to Erie’s sister city of Lublin, Poland.

“They are so desperately in need of things to support these Ukrainian refugees that are coming in, and they are so grateful and I just don’t want people to stop. Money, goods, it doesn’t matter what you can provide, we would love to take all of it. This is obviously going to be an ongoing situation,” said Gretchen Seth, Senior Vice President at Logistics Plus.

If you would like to donate, click here or check out the Erie for Ukraine Facebook page.