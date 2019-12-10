1  of  3
Donations lower than last year for Erie’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive; bell ringers will be out until Christmas Eve

Local News
Salvation Army volunteers are hard at work with their Red Kettle Drive this holiday season, however, the organization still needs your help.

The number of donations so far this year in Erie County is lower than last year.

According to the Salvation Army, that difference is around $8,000. The change in shopping habits is one reason the organization believes donations are down.

With bell ringers scheduled to be out until Christmas Eve, officials hope there is enough time to meet their goal.

“What we really think is beginning to happen is internet shopping is beginning to have a real impact. We’ve seen a change over from our biggest kettles being at retail stores. Now, they’re at grocery stores, because people are still wanting to go out and do their grocery shopping,” said Bernie Myers, Salvation Army Business Administrator.

