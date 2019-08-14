Donations pouring in for fire victims’ families

As the community continues to mourn the deaths of those five children who died in Sunday night’s fire, they are also rallying around the victims families to help with the funeral costs and other expenses.

Since the beginning of this week, there has been an outpouring of support for the two families. In just one day, Country Fair raised more than $80,000 in coffee sales donations.

As the families of those five children who were killed in the Sunday night fire still try to come to terms over what happened, the community has come out in full force to support the families.

“Erie is small, but larges with heir heart. When people are hurting, they want to come out, they want to help in anyway they can,” said Nancy Warren, Owner Eastway Lanes.

Nancy Warren in the owner of Eastway Lanes Bowling Alley. She is starting a fundraiser on Thursday that will donate half of their bowling proceeds to the families.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through. Just know they are not alone, and the community stands behind them, and hope we can see them through this difficult time,” said Warren.

The father of three of the victims is a Lawrence Park Volunteer Fireman, so the owner of the Lawrence Park Diner decided to help out one of their own by donating 10% of this weeks profits.

“it just says that we are one family, and are one community. When one of us is hurting, we hurt. That is where it really touched me,” said Becky Standley, Co-owner, Lawrence Park Dinor.

Becky Standley said she doesn’t know Luther Jones personally, but she knew she had to help him and his family during this hard time.

“it’s a tragedy in this community. It’s really great to see how everyone is pulling together to really be one family,” said Standley.

The donations don’t stop there, The Hamot Health Foundation raised more than $54,000 for the two familes on Erie Gives Day.

GetGo has committed $5,000 to support the families. Electricain Mike Wolozanski will donate 40 smoke detectors to the Erie Fire Department to give to residents to help prevent another tragedy.

The donations keep coming in.