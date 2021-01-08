Donatos Pizza looking to give back to the community

One local pizza shop is giving back to the community.

If you order any large pizza from Donatos Pizza either on Friday or Saturday, $2 from every pizza will go to the Children’s Miracle Network at St. Vincent hospital.

According to the owner, the idea came after she got to tour the facility and see the positive impact it has on the community.

“We’ve been able to get to know some of the families, the families who now have kids that are older, who were helped when they were little. We developed some relationships with them, so its just fun to be a part of their lives.” said Christina Vogel.

Vogel says this is the fourth year they have done the fundraiser.