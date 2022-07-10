It was a beautiful day on Sunday to enjoy some ultimate frisbee.

The Erie Ultimate Frisbee League Enterprises hosted the 2022 Don’t Give Up the Ship Tournament.

On Sunday at Beach 11, there were a number of different teams playing to win.

There were 15 teams overall in this tournament. Some players were from Ohio, New York, and even Canada.

Something new to this tournament this year was the creation of two divisions with one division being competitive and one being a party division.

“This is a fun non-sanctioned tournament that has been going on for 22 years now. So it’s something that we kept going in Erie,” said Hayden Weaver, Founder of Erie Ultimate Frisbee League Enterprises.

There will be pick up games at Beach 11 reportedly every Tuesday and Sunday.