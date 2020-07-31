Double homicide suspect’s father charged after allegedly recording son’s hearing and profanity-laced tirade against officers

The father of double homicide defendant Cody Potthoff is now facing dozens of charges after Police say he tried to secretly tape his son’s hearing then launched into a profanity-laced tirade against the police officers there.

JET 24 Action News was there during some of the altercation with Richard Potthoff, that started in the courtroom of District Judge Scott Hammer before spilling outside.

Taping court proceedings is illegal in Pennsylvania, and Potthoff also faces 53 other charges for the language allegedly used against the officers.

Cody Potthoff was bound over on all but one of the charges for the two homicides and stealing vehicles.

No court date has yet been set for the elder Potthoff.