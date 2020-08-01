Double homicide suspect’s father facing charges after allegedly recording son’s hearing

The father of the double homicide defendant is now facing dozens of charges.

The father of Cody Pothoff, Richard Pothoff is now facing charges after police said he tried to secretly tape his son’s hearing.

Pothoff’s father then launched into a profanity laced tirade against the police officers present at the hearing.

Our Action News crew was there during some of the altercation which started in the courtroom of District Judge Scott Hammer. The altercation later spilled outside.

Taping court proceedings is illegal in Pennsylvania. Pothoff also faces 53 other charges for the language allegedly used against the officers.

Cody Pothoff was bound over on all but one of the charges. These charges included two homicides and stealing vehicles.

No court date has been set for Richard Pothoff.