You can now bake the famous Double Tree chocolate chip cookies for yourself at home.

Since the hotels are closed, the Hilton chain wanted to offer Americans sheltering in place a little comfort.

Double Tree cookies have quite the long history and passionate fan following. More than 30 million are consumed every year.

This Easter weekend in the spirit of hospitality, Hilton has released the official cookie recipe.

You can find the recipe on Double-Tree’s website or their Social Media channels.