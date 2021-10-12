Downtown apartment building could soon receive makeover

An apartment building in Downtown Erie, Richford Arms, could soon receive a makeover.

Renovations to Richford Arms will begin in the next few weeks. A Boston based real estate company, Beacon Communities LLC, is about to make a financial closing on the property.

Once the financial closing is complete, the construction can begin.

Recently a contractor has been authorized for limited work outside of Richford Arms to get property ready for rennovations.

The director of development said that they are committed to the success of this project, preserving the existing affordable housing in the city.

“We are excited to have gotten to this step. It’s been a long time coming and again with the help and partnership of both the City of Erie and Erie Insurance I think we’re really excited to get this one,” said Leann Hanfield, Director of Development for Beacon Communities LLC.

Representatives from the Boston real estate company will periodically come to Erie to check on the status of the Richford Arms renovations.

