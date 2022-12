Fire heavily damaged a downtown apartment building overnight.

Calls came in around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire in the 700 block of Sassafras Street.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found flames coming from the windows of the third story.

One person reportedly had to be rescued from a balcony, and a cat is still missing. Otherwise, no serious injuries were reported.

A fire inspector was called in to investigate the cause.