A downtown apartment complex could soon receive a multi million dollar makeover.

We went to Richford Arms for more details about the renovation plans.

For the first half of it’s life, the Richford Arms was a popular hotel here on Perry Square. However a decade ago the hotel was converted into an apartment complex.

Now after more than 90 years. the Richford Arms property will receive an upgrade as soon as next month.

“It’s just a critical housing resource and has been for generations of people living in Erie and through this transaction we’ll have an opportunity to put a lot of money into the building,” said Josh Cohen, Vice President of Development at Beacon Communities.

For two years, the Boston based property owners of Richford Arms, Beacon Communities, has been working to make renovations a reality with help from City of Erie funds, Federal Funding, and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

“There’s support from Erie Insurance our neighbors that’s committed to seeing affordable housing preserved and renovated in the City of Erie,” said Cohen.

One Richford Arms resident said that she is optimistic about the changes but is also concerned about relocation.

“How do you know I want to be in a different apartment? How do you know I want to be on that floor? Assigned to somebody I don’t want to live next to that’s what I object to not giving us input on where we’re going to live. But as far as renovating it and making it better, I’m 100% behind that,” said Yvonne Whipple, Resident at Richford Arms.

Richford Arms is located on the 500 block of State Street and the renovations would include interior and exterior building system upgrades, improvements to the ground floor, and new common areas.

Property owners said that the renovation will take about a year to a year and a half. During said time, tenants could be temporarily relocated.

It is another significant improvement in an area of downtown that is getting millions of dollars in investment.

