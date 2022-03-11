(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Despite the postponed St. Patrick’s Day parade in Erie, local businesses are planning to cater to whatever crowds may venture downtown anyway.

The family-friendly parade was scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 12. Organizers late on March 11 announced the parade would be postponed to March 19. The parade on March 19 still will begin at 2 p.m. on State Street between 10th and 11th streets. The stage will be at Perry Square.

A pub crawl is organized for tonight (March 11). Beginning at 8:30 p.m., crawl participants will venture into Jekyll & Hyde Gastropub at 8 E. 10th St. Then at 9:30 p.m., participants will travel to McCoy’s Barrelhouse & Grill at 1013 State St. At 10:30 p.m., the crawl will make its way to Molly Brannigan’s at 506 State St. and last, the crawl will make its final stop at 11:30 p.m. at Sullivan’s Pub & Eatery at 301 French St.

The pub crawl is sponsored by Protochol Beverage, an Erie company selling “spiked protein beverages.” Details and tickets are available online.

Molly Brannigan’s in Erie is leaning into its Irish theme. Despite the canceled parade, the local establishment plans to keep pressing forward with its plans.

“We’re still keeping the pedal down for tomorrow,” said owner Greg Brown. “St. Patrick’s Day is one of our biggest days of the year. We change the typical way we’d operate and turn into a fun, Irish pub. Anytime we can bring people downtown is good for all of us.”

First, the bar is taking part in a pub crawl.

On March 12, the pub will have “Kegs and Eggs,” beginning at 8 a.m., followed by events from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a DJ from 4 p.m. to midnight.

All weekend, green beer will be available at Molly Brannigan’s.

On St. Patrick’s Day proper (Thursday, March 17), Molly Brannigan’s will host a traditional celebration.

And gathering crowds together is a welcomed change, Molly Brannigan’s Brown said.

“It’s fantastic. We’ve come full circle considering where we were two years ago,” he said. “The team is excited. The staff is excited. We’re finally making it back to normal.”

General manager Rachael Goddard said it will be a great time for customers.

“Everybody can’t wait to get outside and feel something that’s normal,” Goddard said.

Sullivan’s will host DJs during its “St. Pay’s Parade Day Party” on March 12. First food will be served from noon until 11 p.m. and the festivities will go until 2 a.m. A DJ will be at the bar for the festivities. In a social media post Sullivan’s wrote, “We’re still ON.”

The U Pick 6 Tap House at 333 State St. will still open at 11:30 a.m. on Parade Day (March 12) as planned, with live music and an Irish beer lineup on tap. The tap house also will have Irish menu features.

The Plymouth Tavern at 1109 State St. had planned to open early for the parade on March 12, but now it plans to open at its normal time, 4 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Irish Cousins will open at 7 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17). The business (at 3924 Main St.) will serve breakfast and Jameson Cold Brew. Irish and Irish-themed drink specials will be featured throughout the day. The jukebox will be free when a DJ isn’t playing music, and if weather permits, the patio will be open.