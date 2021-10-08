Downtown bus stop catches fire

Emergency units found a bus stop on fire in Erie early Friday morning on E. 6th St. and E. Bayfront Parkway.

The first calls went out just after 3 a.m. When crews arrived they found an EMTA bus stop fully engulfed in flames.

They made quick work of the blaze, getting it under control in just a few minutes.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to help determine what sparked the fire.

No injuries were reported.

