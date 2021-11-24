Downtown business managers take on the night before Thanksgiving

‘Twas the night before Thanksgiving and this year there are no COVID restrictions in bars.

Business managers say that the night before Thanksgiving is the biggest night for sales.

It’s the night before Thanksgiving. Downtown Erie business managers are kept busy welcoming people in and taking orders.

For the executive chef at Voodoo Brewery, he remembers what this day was like for business last year.

“It shut us down right before Thanksgiving, which today would be one of our busiest days as a bar and hurt our sales substantially. This year, we are happy with the turnout that we are seeing,” said Joshua Russell, Executive Chef for Voodoo Brewery.

“It feels really good to be open, but it is really scary though because if those numbers that we are expecting don’t come in, it puts us in a really tricky position because, you know, we have staffed for big things to happen. We have loaded up inventory for big things to happen,” said Haley Strasser, Manager at Jekyll & Hyde’s Gastropub.

People said that they weren’t able to go out last year due to COVID-19, but they are happy to finally be back this year downtown.

“We haven’t gone out like this in a while because of COVID. We are trying to stay away from people but we are vaccinated and ready to party,” said Sydney Momeyer, Erie Native.

“Just enjoy friends and family. We don’t have to work tomorrow so that’s kind of nice and we can kind of enjoy the night and bar scene now without COVID and all of that. We can go wherever we want and it’s nice,” said Jerrett Kawski, Erie Resident.

Maybe what made this night possible people said is being able to spend time with family and friends.

“We have a lot of big reservations coming later on. A lot of people are in town with their families and don’t have school,” said Chubbs, Manager at Calamari’s Squid Row.

Business managers are hoping that as the night continues more people will come out.

All of the bars here downtown close around midnight tonight, but some say they will stay open longer if there are big enough crowds.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists