A new hotel opened its doors on Wednesday while replacing the old Holiday Inn that was once on West 18th Street.

Ever since the Holiday Inn was condemned in 2019 for health and safety concerns, that space has been just sitting there.

Now businesses are thrilled to see this hotel up and running in Downtown Erie.

The Red Roof Inn on West 18th Street is now open to the Downtown Erie area after being renovated since 2020.

“We saw this property and we thought when we came here all three of us together and thought we have room to make improvements over here. The price was good and we came together and said let’s go for it,” said Sanjay Bhartiya, Co-Owner of Red Roof Inn.

The owners bought the property in 2020 for 1.1 million dollars and investing an estimated 7.5 million for renovations.

“We never expected the renovation would be that intense. So we came in we thought okay we will finish this project under two million dollars. We went up more than three times,” said Bhartiya.

People who own businesses downtown such as the Performing Arts Collective Alliance, or PACA, can relate to putting money into the community.

“It’s indictive of an outside investor coming into Erie and seeing a potential that sometimes we don’t even see ourselves like here is this outside institution spending 7.5 million on 18th and State. You think we would be shy about doing that sometimes,” said Mark Tanenbaum, Executive Director of PACA.

Business owners said that they are excited to see people invest in Downtown Erie.

“It’s nice in general seeing development investment into downtown. No one wants to see closed buildings or store fronts closed down downtown. It’s exciting and welcoming,” said Chris Siriani, Owner of Brewerie at Union Station.

Since there is no more renovations to be done, not all of the rooms are open. However, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in June when everything is open.